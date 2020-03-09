Thinkery to reopen this weekend with new protocols

Here's what families can expect.

AUSTIN, Texas — After six months, the Thinkery is ready to welcome people back after closing its doors in March.

For many parents, getting a hands-on learning experience for their kids has been understandably difficult for the past few months.

Thinkery Chief Executive Officer, Andy Bell says Thinkery is a great chance to get kids back into learning.

"We have seen learning deficits because of COVID-19. And this is a great opportunity for children to get hands on steam experiences that are interactive and inquiry based", says Bell.

The educational museum is very hands-on, so the safety protocols have been stepped up.

Bell says, "We have implemented a rigorous health and safety protocols that exceed the recommendations from public health officials".

They're limiting capacity, requiring masks for guests and staff, and there's a wellness screening. They've also started new cleaning procedures.

Families will have to make reservations online, and should plan to arrive 15 minutes early for their health screening.

Thinkery has introduced their new Path to Play experience. A group, of no more than 10, will follow a self-guided path to each of the six exhibits.

The six exhibits that will be open include the Backyard, Innovators Gallery One and Two, Light Labs, Currents, and Let's Grow.

"So the experiences that kids will have will allow them to explore different STEAM principles and experience creativity and create that spark for learning and passion that we that we know is difficult right now in these trying times to do across Zoom call and in remote learning", says Bell.

The museum will open for members on Saturday and everyone else on Sunday.