AUSTIN, Texas — It was the start of a new chapter for thousands of Austin Independent School District high school students as they flipped their tassels on graduation day Friday.

Commencement ceremonies took place at the Frank Erwin Center in Downtown Austin.

Thousands of family members gathered to cheer on the students as they received their diplomas.

"I'm holding back tears," said Selene Hernandez, one of the hundreds of students graduating from Akins High School.

"I'm thinking about my parents because I know how proud they are," Hernandez said, wiping a tear from her eye.

Hernandez is the first person in her family to graduate in the U.S.

"I'm doing this for them [my parents] because I know they would want to be where I'm at right now," she said.

Her parents migrated to the U.S. several decades ago. Her dad has a college degree from Mexico but is unable to work in his field in the U.S., therefore he is making a living working at H-E-B.

"They tried to give me everything they could," Hernandez said. "That's why I'm so happy to be here right now."

Hernandez's mother recently gave birth to her youngest sibling, so she spends most of her time taking care of the family.

Because her parents don't speak the language, it's been a tough process being the first one to enroll in higher education.

"I had to figure out the entire process on my own," Hernandez said.

Inside the Frank Erwin Center, thousands of parents, brothers, sisters and relatives screamed and applauded as the graduates walked out.

Superintendent Paul Cruz welcomed the guests and gave encouraging words to the graduates.

"We want you to be successful, and we want you to help others along the way," Superintendent Cruz said. "We want the world to know how smart you are and how much you care."

As the students flipped their tassel, it was an outpour of emotions around the arena.

It's an accomplishment meaningful to Hernandez, as her family story is just one of the thousands of those starting a new chapter in their lives.

"I'm just so grateful to have the parents that I have," she said.

