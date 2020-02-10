TeachersCan: Texas to honor educators with statewide show of light blue for World Teachers' Day

The “show of blue” will include trees wrapped in light blue ribbons and buildings and landscaping illuminated in light blue lighting.

TEXAS, USA — World Teachers' Day is coming up Monday, October 5, and cities across Texas are preparing to mark the day with light blue signs of support.

Businesses, organizations, municipalities and community members across Texas are encouraged to celebrate World Teachers’ Day with a statewide show of light blue – the official color of education.

The lighting displays will begin Monday at 5 p.m. as part of #TeachersCan, a statewide movement led by teachers and supported by more than 125 partnering businesses and organizations committed to elevating the teaching profession and honoring the critical role teachers play in the success of Texas.

If you spot a light blue ribbon tied around a tree this coming week, it means a proud teacher or teacher supporter is nearby. Show your support for educators leading us through crisis and share this virtual ribbon as a sign of gratitude. #WorldTeachersDay is Monday, Oct. 5! pic.twitter.com/kzFlDIbRon — KVUE News (@KVUE) September 30, 2020

All Texas businesses, organizations, municipalities and community members are encouraged to participate. Here are some lighting displays that have been announced:

Austin

City Hall

Long Center for the Performing Arts

Boerne

City of Boerne

Brownsville

City of Brownsville

Canyon

West Texas A&M University

College Station

Texas A&M University

Commerce

Texas A&M University - Commerce

Corpus Christi

Harbor Bridge

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi

Dallas

Bank of America Plaza

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Klyde Warren Park

KPMG Plaza

1900 Pearl Street

Victory Park

Galveston

City of Galveston

Texas A&M University - Galveston

Harlingen

City of Harlingen

Houston

Bridges on 59

Houston City Hall

NRG Stadium

Johnson City

City of Johnson City

Killeen

Texas A&M University - Central Texas

Kingsville

Texas A&M University Kingsville

Laredo

Texas A&M International University

Prairie View

Prairie View A&M University

San Antonio

Alamodome

Empire Theater

Frost Bank Tower

Hemisfair Park

Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center

Jefferson High School

Majestic Theater

Old Frost Bank Tower

Pearl

Quarry Market

San Antonio Zoo

Texas A&M University - San Antonio

Tobin Center

Tower of the Americas

Trinity University

Stephenville

Tarleton State University

Texarkana

Texas A&M University - Texarkana