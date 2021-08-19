Texas State offering $40M to students through Bobcat Cares

The federally-funded program was enacted last year to assist those impacted by the pandemic.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University has announced that $40 million will be available to its students through Bobcat Cares emergency assistance.

The federally-funded program was first put in place last year to assist those impacted by the pandemic.

Students will be able to use these funds for tuition, travel expenses to campus, healthcare childcare and more.

Eligible part-time or full-time students can apply online starting Monday, Aug. 23.

Last week, the university also announced that its students would have to complete a COVID-19 PCR test within four days prior to move-in, or show documentation of a negative test within the past 90 days.

Texas State said guests are not required to get tested to help with move-in. Free tests will be available at Curative kiosks, with results available in two days. A limited supply of free rapid COVID-19 tests will be available on the Texas State campus between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Aug. 15 through Aug. 17.

