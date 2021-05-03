Texas State receives $1.5M grant aimed at helping former students return to complete their degrees

The money will directly support Bring Bobcats Back, a program created in 2018 to encourage former Texas State students to return to finish their degrees.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University has received a $1.5 million grant to help up to 1,000 former students with some college credit so they can return to school and complete their degrees.

The reskilling grant is from the U.S. Department of Education's Education Stabilization Fund Program via the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund. That $46.5 million fund was established to provide essential emergency education support to students that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money awarded to Texas State will directly support Bring Bobcats Back, a program created in 2018 to encourage former Texas State students to return to finish their degrees.

"This is a great opportunity for those who want to finish their degree," said Todd Sherron, an assistant professor of practice with the Department of Organization, Workforce, and Leadership Studies (OWLS), who oversaw Texas State's grant application. "If a student has 90 hours of course credit and meets the criteria, we will provide financial assistance to them to finish their education."

Texas State said its Enrollment Management, which manages Bring Bobcats Back, has developed a list of prospective candidates by reviewing academic records to identify former students who completed several years of study but didn't finish their degrees. Those prospects will be contacted and provided information about this new opportunity.

Texas State also said that the financial aid isn't limited to those who initially began their studies at the university. Those who initially attended another university but didn't complete their coursework are also eligible if they meet the program's criteria.

To qualify for the reskilling program, prospective returning students must:

be Texas residents eligible for in-state tuition as determined by the institution

have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

have financial need and are eligible for federal Title IV aid

have affirmed they were affected by COVID-19 as determined by the institution

be enrolled in an eligible undergraduate or short-term workforce credential program on either a full-time or part-time basis

have not been enrolled in an accredited postsecondary institution in the previous academic (long) semester or previous six months

be within 12 months or 75% or more of completing their credential program