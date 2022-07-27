Texas State receives $3.6 million in grants for low-income students

The Upward Bound grants come from the U.S. Department of Education.

Upward Bound is a Federal TRIO Program intended to help students, many of whom are low-income with non-degree holding parents, prepare for college.

"Texas State TRIO programs are excited and humbled to receive an opportunity to continue serving students in Central Texas at San Marcos, Lehman, Del Valle and Seguin high schools,” Ray Cordero, senior director for Texas State’s TRIO programs, said in a statement.

Upward Bound programs at specific campuses offer summer and school year instruction on subjects such as math, science and literature as well as assistance with college admission.

The U.S. Department of Education reported that "86% of Upward Bound participants enroll in postsecondary institutions immediately following high school graduation," according to a release from Texas State.

