San Antonio school districts respond to Uvalde tragedy, modify procedures for remainder of the year

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio school districts are responding to Tuesday's Uvalde tragedy, offering messages of support and unity, and in some cases announcing temporary modified security measures.
At least 15 were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, officials said. Several others are hospitalized, and authorities confirmed the shooter died.
South San ISD officials notified district parents and staff that backpacks will be prohibited on all campuses in the wake of the shooting for the rest of the year, which ends Thursday. That day will be a half-day of instruction for all students, and only parents with "proper identification" will be permitted to be on campus.
“Protecting our students, staff and faculty is a top priority and we will continue to take every and all necessary measures to ensure campus safety every day," SSAISD's statement reads, adding the district will remain vigilant over the next few days.
San Antonio ISD shared the following message on Twitter, saying, "We all are grieving today."
Harlandale ISD's superintendent also assured the district community that law enforcement will be "on high alert" as the school year ends.
Other San Antonio-area districts offered support online.