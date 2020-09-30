Support teachers on social media with your #TeachersCan stories

We are encouraging Texans to share their memories of great teachers in their lives.

TEXAS, USA — World Teachers’ Day is Monday, Oct. 5, and we're encouraging all Texans to help highlight the teachers who have made a difference in their life and the lives of their family members.

You can share a video or post on social media using the hashtag #TeachersCan and #ThankATeacher to make sure everyone knows about that special person who guided you or a loved one in their education.

We are partnering this year with #TeachersCan, a statewide movement supported by more than 125 partnering businesses and organizations committed to elevating the teaching profession and honoring the critical role teachers play in the success of Texas.

If you spot a light blue ribbon tied around a tree this coming week, it means a proud teacher or teacher supporter is nearby. Show your support for educators leading us through crisis and share this virtual ribbon as a sign of gratitude. #WorldTeachersDay is Monday, Oct. 5! pic.twitter.com/kzFlDIbRon — KVUE News (@KVUE) September 30, 2020

Particularly in such a challenging year for all Texans amid the pandemic, teachers deserve the support of all Texans as they work to bring a quality education and life experience to all students. Please join us in supporting them by using #TeachersCan this week.