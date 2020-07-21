TEA gives direction if someone tests positive for COVID-19 during on-campus learning

Revsied guidelines were released on Friday giving Texas schools more direction on how and when to reopening schools.

AUSTIN, Texas — Most Central Texas school districts are keeping kids off campus for several weeks when the school year starts. But once students are allowed back on campus, the Texas Education Agency gives directions on what to do if someone in the buidling tests positive for COVID-19.

RELATED:

School systems have to require teachers and staff to self-screen. If someone is showing symptoms, they have to report it to the school. They also have to report if they've been around someone who's tested positve for the coronavirus.

In both cases, they have to stay off campus and quarantine for 14 days. Students have to follow similar guidelines.

If they show symptoms or test positive, they have to opt for virtual learning and quarantine for 14 days. The TEA said schools must immediately seperate any student who shows COVID-19 symptoms at school, until the parents pick up their kid.

If there is a lab-confirmed case in the school, schools have to follow these directions: