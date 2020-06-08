Tax-free holiday is this weekend in Texas. Here's what you need to know

The annual sales tax holiday begins Friday in Texas and ends midnight Sunday.

Back-to-school may look different for students this year, but there's still a special feeling about opening a new box of pencils -- and parents can save money on those school supplies and other items during the upcoming Tax-Free Weekend.

The annual sales tax holiday begins Friday in Texas and ends on midnight Sunday. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks which cost less than $100 per item are included.

What's different about this year?

The Texas Comptroller's office says to promote social distancing, you can buy qualifying items tax-free by ordering online, by telephone, custom orders, in-store purchases or by mail during the Tax-Free Weekend.

The item qualifies to be tax-free if it is delivered and paid for during the exemption, or if the item is ordered, paid for and the seller accepts the order during the Tax-Free Weekend, even if the delivery is made after the Tax-Free Weekend.

A seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment.

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges by the seller are part of the item’s sale price.

"For example, you buy a pair of jeans for $95 with a $10 delivery charge for a total price of $105. Because the jeans’ total price is more than $100, tax is due on the entire $105 price," the comptroller's office said.

The comptroller is also urging social distancing.

"The Comptroller’s office urges all taxpayers buying certain qualifying items at their local retailers to practice appropriate social distancing as described in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the sales tax holiday," the office said.

Which items qualify for tax-free?

Items that are exempt from taxes during the Tax-Free Weekend include: adult diapers, baby clothes, baby diapers, athletic socks, baseball caps, baseball jerseys, belts with attached buckles, blouses, cowboy boots, hiking boots, bow ties, bras, football jerseys, employee uniforms, golf shirts, golf skirts, hats, jackets, jeans, leotards/tights, nightgowns, nightshirts, pajamas, pants, shirts, dress shoes, running shoes, tennis shoes, shorts, socks, sweatshirts, uniforms (including school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police and fire) and workout clothes.

Items that do not receive a tax-free exemption during the holiday include accessories (including bobby pins, barrettes, briefcases, ponytail holders, hair bows, handbags, headbands, jewelry, purses, wallets and watches), baseball cleats, baseball gloves, belt buckets, rubber work boots, electronics, fabrics, football pads, football pants, golf shoes, helmets (including for baseball and football), monogramming services, protective masks, ballet shoes, football shoes, jazz and dance shoes, and shoulder pads (football, sports).

