SURVEY: Most Texas educators don't want to be armed in schools

A Texas American Federation of Teachers survey shows 90 percent of school teachers worry about a shooting, but 77 percent don't want to be armed.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) released a survey Wednesday showing the majority of teachers are now concerned about a school shooting, but most also don't want to carry a gun themselves.

The survey included responses from 4673 educators and school staff and 427 non-school employees.

The survey said:

90% of Texas school employees have worried about a shooting happening at their school

77% of Texas school employees do not want to be armed or expected to intercept a gunman

42.4% of Texas school employees say the Uvalde school shooting may affect their decision to return

The Texas State Teachers Association told 6 News Thursday their members also have concerns about guns in the classroom. President Ovidia Molina teachers already have enough responsibility and that's asking too much.

"On top of teaching, on top of making sure our students have supplies, on top of everything else we are now going to be gunmen? We are going to be the protectors. We are going to have to figure out how to keep weapons safe when we are not using them. How we can store them and still access them when we need to?" Molina said. "It's completely ridiculous."

Gov. Greg Abbott wrote a letter to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath on June 2 asking the TEA to take several steps to find ways to make schools safer. Abbott told Morath, "you should develop strategies to encourage school districts to increase the presence of trained law enforcement officers and school marshals on campuses."

Texas lawmakers created the school marshal program, a way for educators to carry weapons inside schools, in 2013. The Texas Tribune reports that since the bill was passed, "just 84 school districts have opted into the program, a sliver of the more than 1,200 school districts across the state. Of those districts, only 361 people have ever become a licensed school marshal across a state that has 9,000 campuses and more than 369,000 public school teachers."

Molina told 6 News the issue of gun violence goes beyond schools and lawmakers need to consider more gun control measures.

"A lot of people are quick to want to harden our schools and to put it back it back on the school as if it's our problem. But the reality is, it isn't just happening in schools. It's happening in churches. It's happening in grocery stores. It's happening out in the community," Molina said.

Molina said the TSTA wanted to see state laws change so people had to be 21 years old to buy a gun and people who wanted assault rifles faced tougher restrictions. The Texas AFT survey also said respondents favored additional legislation on guns:

87% supported comprehensive background checks required for purchases from all gun sellers

87% supported allowing for "red-flag warnings" that can stop people going through extreme emotional or mental-health issues from buying or using guns

85% supported raising the minimum age for legal gun purchases to 21

75% supported a ban on assault weapons

73% supported beefing up secure-storage laws so our kids can't access guns at their homes or friends' homes

Molina said schools should not be forced to prepare for the same kind of assault seen in Uvalde.