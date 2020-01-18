GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Each of the 700 students at Knapp Forest Elementary School in Forest Hills created a feather with a message of love and kindness. The hundreds of feathers were assembled into wings for the school-wide art project that is honoring the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.

Priya Marok, a parent and member of the PTO, said the project builds on the school's "culture of kindness, respect and inclusivity."

The wings are on display in the main hallway of the elementary school, which says, "I can soar with kindness by:" and some of the messages say things like, "accepting others' differences," and "think of others before yourself."

There is also a quote from MLK above the project, which says "If you can't fly then run. If you can't run then walk. If you can't walk then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward."

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 20. The federal holiday celebrates the life of the civil rights icon, and many schools across the country are closed to honor the day.

Marok said the wings are a "celebration of diversity."

