If you have a student going to an Austin ISD school next year, they might be going to a campus without a school nurse, and this decision comes despite backlash from many people in the area.

For nearly 25 years, the Seton Healthcare Family has provided the school district's student medical services with nurses, clinical assistants and behavioral health services. When that partnership started, Austin ISD eliminated its own registered nurses from all their elementary campuses to save money. Monday night, at the Austin School Board meeting, the members approved a $7.1 Million student health services plan that will still leave some campuses without a school nurse.

Leading up to this vote, both parents and medical professionals have been outspoken about the need for more nurses. The district, though, has backed its reasoning due to the fact that our state doesn't require districts to staff campuses with registered nurses. When there isn't one, clinical assistance will be on staff, which -- while trained -- are not licensed, medical professionals.

The number of nurses actually had the potential to be even less than it will be this school year because back in September, Seton added more than 30 nurses to where it currently stands -- 75 nurses for the district's 130 campuses.

In addition to this nurse staffing, 16 of the 40 campus-based mental health centers with an on-site therapist will be cut. The district will still provide referral services for students but no on-site therapists.

