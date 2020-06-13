"It should encourage everyone to get to want to know a person before you build your own opinion of them, especially police officer, because not all of them are bad."

SILSBEE, Texas — A Silsbee High School senior's pictures is generating a lot of buzz around Southeast Texas.

Last week, 18-year-old K'Drian Cartwright came down to Beaumont’s Event Centre to take his senior pictures. That's when he spotted a group of Beaumont Police officers.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But, three pictures might be generating a whole new meaning.

"I was standing over on the other side of the Event Centre, and he came up to us and said, 'hey officers, would you all mind taking a picture with me for my senior pictures?' I was like sure, that would be great," Beaumont Police officer Mitch Hanley said.

"When the officer said yes, I was like 'oh yes, we got a good shot here,'" Brittney Simmons said.

On June 4, around 5 p.m., these moments were captured. "I didn't expect it to be something so significant," Hanley said.

A spontaneous request that is now resonating with many across Southeast Texas. Simmons, who took these photos, said this image should serve as inspiration.

"It should encourage everyone to get to want to know a person before you build your own opinion of them, especially police officer, because not all of them are bad," Simmons said.

Officer Hanley understands the microscope law enforcement is under following the death of George Floyd.

Yet, he wants to remind everyone of the reason they sign up to put on the badge.

"There's a lot of love between everybody, and that's a lot of the reason we get into this, to help people. Adamantly, that's why we're here. We're not here to do anything else," Hanley said.

According to Simmons, that love was on full display before and after the photos were taken.

"Then, when they were real friendly and made it fun, it made it even more fun," Simmons said.

A message to the rest of the world that we can all come together.

"A young high schooler, a senior, encouraging them. I felt like that was huge, he was an example," Simmons said.

