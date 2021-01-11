Lydia Pulsinelli states that she took several practice tests to prepare for the big exams.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Bearden high school student has achieved a perfect composite score on both the ACT and SAT!

Lydia Pulsinelli is a senior at Bearden and she posted the back-to-back perfect scores, according to an interview with KCS.

She has also participated in theater, played on the school's Ultimate Frisbee team for four years and serves as president of the Latin Club, KCS said.

The senior enjoys hiking and gardening. She is aiming for a career in agricultural science or a similar field, KCS said.

She has applied to many different colleges including the University of Wisconsin, the University of Vermont, Cornell University and the University of Washington, according to KCS.