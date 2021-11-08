Send us your back to school photos!

KVUE wants to see photos of your student on the first day of school. Here's how to submit your photos through the app to be featured on KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s officially back to school season for the 2021-22 academic year here in Central Texas!

On Thursday, school districts including Leander ISD, Pflugerville ISD and Lago Vista ISD had their first day of school. Others, like Austin ISD and Round Rock ISD, start next week.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still fueling changes this year. Some students are participating in virtual learning, while others are completely in person. The City of Austin and Travis County issued an order requiring masks in schools, directly against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

All of us here at KVUE want to see your back to school photos!

