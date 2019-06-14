AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) delivered the keynote address Friday at the closing ceremony for the Texas Boys State, a statewide youth leadership conference hosted by the American Legion at the University of Texas at Austin.

According to Sen. Cornyn's office, Texas Boys State brings together more than 1,000 high-achieving high school students to engage in civic role-play exercises with city, county and state governments operated by students elected to various offices.

Photo by KVUE's Heikki Mustonen.

Heikki Mustonen

In his remarks, Sen. Cornyn congratulated the students and announced a new bill, the "USA Civics Act."

According to Sen. Cornyn's office, the bill will "promote improved civic education in America's schools" by authorizing federal grants for colleges and universities to "develop and improve programs centered on American history, free institutions and western civilization," as well as to partner with local education agencies to provide elementary through high school teachers with resources for their own civics programs.

The ceremony was held Friday morning on the south steps of the UT Tower.

