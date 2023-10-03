At Webb Middle School, Secretary of Education Cardona discusses importance of multilingual education

Cardona's stop in Austin comes after his "Raise the Bar: Lead the World" trip.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made a stop in Austin to visit educators and parents at Webb Middle School on Friday morning.

During his visit, Cardona spoke about the importance of multilingual accessibility during a roundtable discussion. Cardona's stop in Austin comes after his Raise the Bar: Lead the World trip, where he promoted "academic excellence" and created "pathways for global engagements by providing every student with a pathway to multilingualism."

"Bilingualism multiculturalism is a superpower, I've said that. And in my career, my ability to culture switch and to understand different cultures has helped me get to where I am right now, where I'm advising the president," Cardona said. "What you feel, what makes you feel inferior, is an asset that you'll value later."

Cardona was also a speaker at a featured session at South by Southwest on Friday evening. He spoke during the "Rise the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" session at the Austin Convention Center. The session focused on ways to help strengthen public-private partnerships by focusing on developing and implementing career path programs and diversifying the workforce.

