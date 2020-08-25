Central Texas families battle more school tech issues as Zoom sees national outages

There were more technology issues while learning online. This time it was with the video conference app, Zoom.

AUSTIN, Texas — As thousands of kids turn on their computers for school Monday, they faced another technology issue. The video conference application, Zoom, reported national outages that impacted thousands of students.

"I think all the systems are overloaded right now with everything, even district-wide, you know, private schools, all of this. We're all learning. It's just going to take time," said Krystal Kriczky, a mom of two students.

"Sometimes it takes a while for the teachers to start the Zoom meeting. It's kind of confusing," said Carson Kriczky, a sixth-grader with Round Rock Christina Academy.

When talking in person wasn't an option anymore, Zoom and other online applications quickly became a safe haven for get-togethers, birthdays and school.

"We're all human. We're all figuring this out," said Krystal Kriczky.

The Kriczky family has had its fair share of technology problems this year. Carson Krickzy is in sixth grade and his sister, Kallie, is in second grade. Their days are filled with alarms, making sure they make it to the right class at the right time.

"We've had a glitch every day. The first day of school, we didn't get into four of our classes. Second day, Zoom links weren't correct on the different schedules," said Krystal Kriczky.

Krystal Kriczky said her best advice to parents on the same boat is to remain calm.

"Frustration levels are high, so you just have to make sure that everyone keeps their patience with everyone," she said.

Technology issues, like the Zoom outages, were happening everywhere. Round Rock and Leander ISD had to work through the kinks last week. Lockhart ISD's Google Classroom kicked out many students trying to log into class on Monday morning.

Thanks to some heavy lifting over the weekend, our Tech Dept. is holding off on blocking YouTube! We are so grateful that students + teachers can continue to use this valuable instructional tool. https://t.co/CtIdnz78pi #1LISD #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/icsOL0dN96 — Leander ISD (@LeanderISD) August 24, 2020

"Our technology department found a solution to address it, and those who were encountering issues appear to back on. We're reaching out to Google to find out what actually caused this to happen this afternoon," said a Lockhart ISD spokesperson.

Leander ISD reminds parents to not worry if their students can't connect for live lessons. It knows technical issues are stressing out families, but it's taken multiple steps to improve connection, like installing five additional servers for content filtering in its data center.

"Families, students and staff can continue to submit individual support issues through our Help Desk or Let’s Talk. We are experiencing a high volume of concerns. Please be patient as we respond as quickly as possible," said LISD.

All of the school districts report that the technical issues have since been fixed.