WIMBERLEY, Texas — A Central Texas school district is threatening to sue parents who reportedly altered a school logo as part of a pride march, and now a nonprofit organization is fighting back.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, some Wimberley High School parents changed the school's original logo by adding a rainbow flag in the background of it. The parents reportedly used the logo they made for t-shirts and posted photos of it on social media back in September.

The Statesman reported that a few months later in December, the school district sent out a letter to parents asking them to delete the posts or they would be sued.

During a school board meeting that took place in November, some had mixed emotions about the district's letter to parents.

"When the board looks at a policy for social media, make sure you remember your oath to protect and defend the constitution and the right of free speech," said one person.

Not everyone in attendance at the meeting agreed.

"It's wrong for someone to use the logo for the Wimberley school to give credence or weight to a particular life product or point of view," said another person.

The school district said the logo suggests the district endorses the group's activities.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is now threatening to take legal action against the school district for what they say is limiting free speech.

