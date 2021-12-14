Williamson County commissioners withhold CARES Act funding from Round Rock, Leander ISDs over book controversy

On Tuesday morning, one Williamson County commissioner cited "appalling" literature as a main reason for withholding CARES Act funding for now.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Williamson County Court of Commissioners discussed how to distribute CARES Act funding to different school districts within the county.

"We had a dad come not too long ago and read us excerpts from some books that were allowed in the Leander School District, and I'm not just saying Leander's the only school district, but I'm saying that that was what was presented to us and it was appalling. It was embarrassing to hear him read it. It was not right," Commissioner Valerie Covey said on Tuesday.

Commissioners identified Leander Independent School District and Round Rock Independent School District as two who would not receive any additional CARES Act funding because of so-called inappropriate reading material available to students.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and the Commissioners Court agreed to visit with both districts in the coming days about the reading material available for students. Gravell threatened to withhold the funding indefinitely if the two districts "choose to go a different path."

"I just simply want to say to the superintendents of those two school districts, we will be approaching you this week, but you'll have an opportunity to make a decision," Gravell said. "You can choose to listen and receive what is said and what the community has voiced in a powerful and vociferous way … And I want to say to our superintendents, if you choose to go a different path, that's your choice. But we, as a court, will choose to take the balance of those funds next week and go perhaps in a different course as well, too. And I just want to make that clear to both of those school boards and to both of those superintendents."

In written responses to KVUE on Tuesday evening, both districts voiced their disappointment with the county judge and commissioners.

From Round Rock ISD: "We were disappointed that CARES funding was not approved by Williamson County Commissioners today. We are hopeful the funding will be approved next week, as we know the Commissioners are eager to support our schools. We are happy to address any concerns Commissioners have related to library books and instructional materials and feel certain we can clear up any misunderstandings. In fact, we met with Commissioner Russ Boles today and had a very productive conversation explaining our process.

"All parents and members of the public in Round Rock ISD have complete access to the entirety of our school library catalogue. Parents always have the right to determine what books their students are able to access. Round Rock ISD has an established process for addressing parental objections to instructional resources. Any parent who has a concern with a particular book that is available on their campus is encouraged to contact their campus staff directly, and if the campus staff is unable to address their concerns, the parent may file a formal objection. If, after review by a reconsideration committee, the parent is unsatisfied with the conclusion, the parent may continue through the formal complaint process which includes an opportunity for complainants to receive a Board of Trustees decision regarding the complaint. Additionally, parents always have the right to contact their campus and ask to inspect any instructional resource used by the school with their student."

From Leander ISD: "We will be coordinating discussions with our County Commissioners and Judge Gravell regarding their decision to withhold CARES funding from our students and classrooms. Throughout the pandemic, we have been working hand-in-hand with our county officials to

keep schools open as safely as possible. The CARES Act was intended to help fund economic relief during the pandemic, including offsetting the costs incurred by school districts to keep classrooms open for in-person instruction and to provide remote learning opportunities for students. Our teachers and staff have worked tirelessly to go above and beyond for students during this time, and we hope to minimize the financial impact and improve the long-term stability of our district with tools such as the CARES funding. As our parents and community know, we have been undergoing several efforts to meet our

community’s hopes and dreams for student success. Over the past 15 months, our Boarde of Trustees and administration have taken several actions regarding instructional materials and curriculum to meet our community’s vision for public schools, including:

completed a year-long review of the reading options in our high school book club curriculum;

approved a diversity, equity, and inclusion policy to ensure all students have equitable access to opportunities;

adopted an instructional materials policy to give our community more voice in selecting and reviewing materials used in our classrooms;

and continued to strengthen partnerships with our families on improvement and refinement strategies.

"We have more work to do. Our students and community deserve stellar public schools. We look forward to our continued partnership with Williamson County to provide Leander ISD students with a world-class experience in our schools."