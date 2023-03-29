Staff members return to Widen Elementary School after electrical fire

Crews were beginning to leave the campus Wednesday morning, with only two fire units remaining.

AUSTIN, Texas — Widen Elementary School was evacuated early Wednesday morning following an electrical fire.

At 7:17 a.m. on March 29, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews were called out to Widen Elementary School, located at 5605 Nuckols Crossing. Once crews arrived on scene, they began putting out a "small electrical fire," according to the tweet.

The school was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

AFD extinguished the fire and crews were on scene working to remove the smoke near the cafeteria. An update from AFD stated that it was a "short in [the] electrical panel," which has been contained.

As of 7:21 a.m., crews were beginning to leave the campus, with only two fire units remaining. The school was also being "re-occupied" by staff members.

