AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Round Rock ISD addressed a social media threat made against Westwood High School.

School officials said they were made aware of the threat overnight. Authorities have arrested the person responsible and said they are not a current student at Westwood.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said there is no active threat to the school or its students, but they will have additional school resource officers on campus Monday morning to alleviate any concerns.

In a letter to parents, students and staff, Westwood's principal thanked those in the community who reported the threat.

You can read Principal Mario Acosta's letter in full below:

"Dear Westwood High School Students, Staff and Parents,

We would like to provide you with an update on the social media threat that was made on Westwood High School. Law enforcement officers have the individual who issued the threat in custody. The person who posted the threat is not a current Westwood High School student. There is no ongoing threat to Westwood High School or its students and staff.

Overnight we were made aware of a threatening post on social media. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Austin Police Department, Round Rock ISD, and Westwood High School administrators took immediate action to ensure that the issue was addressed. I would like to thank the Williamson County Sheriff’s department, the Austin Police Department, and the Round Rock ISD administration for their immediate response to this issue.

I would also like to thank all of the students, parents, and staff members who reported this incident. The incident highlights the importance of reporting anything that is a potential danger to campus administration or law enforcement immediately. It takes a collective effort to keep our campus environment as safe as possible. We continue to encourage students, parents, and staff to report anything suspicious.

The safety of our students and staff at school is of paramount importance. Please feel free to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns you would like to share. I assure you that the Westwood administration, faculty and staff are committed to maintaining a safe school environment that is conducive to teaching and learning. We pledge to continue our vigilance in keeping Westwood High School a safe campus.

Sincerely,

Mario Acosta, Principal

Westwood High School"

