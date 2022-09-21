Student parking spot goes for $20K as part of Westlake PTO fundraiser

The spots are located in Westlake High School's TLC parking lot, which is across the street from the school near the softball fields.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three parking spots at Westlake High School are going for a hefty price as part of a school fundraiser, including one that went for $20,000.

The money raised from the reserved student parking spots will go to the Westlake PTO, which helps fund requests from teachers and staff as well as support campus activities that “enhance our students’ high school experience,” according to the organization’s website.

The $20,000 spot sold on Monday, the first day of the fundraiser. It was offered as an option “for that one lucky person who is not interested in bidding and just wants to support the WHS PTO.”

Two other parking spots were up for grabs, with bids starting at $5,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, the first spot was going for $10,000, while the second spot was at $5,000. Bidding ends on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The spots are in the school’s TLC parking lot, according to the auction website. That lot is located across the street from the school near the softball fields.

This year's $20,000 bid beats out the top price for Westlake PTO’s 2021 fundraiser, when the highest bid was $12,000 for a parking spot.

Eanes ISD policy allows for up to four parking spots to be sold as part of Westlake PTO’s fundraising each year.

Students who wish to buy parking spots outside of the fundraiser can purchase permits for $150 for seniors and $40 per term for juniors, according to the Westlake High School website. Seniors get priority for those parking spots.