Water main break at Tippit Middle School to create delay in drop-off, no impact on water use

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A water main break at Tippit Middle School will lead to delays at drop-off for families Thursday morning.

In a statement from Georgetown Independent School District (Georgetown ISD), a water main break was discovered at Tippit Middle School that will lead to possible delays when families arrive to campus for Thursday morning drop-off.

The water main break will not affect any normal water use throughout campus and the normal school schedule will continue as planned, Georgetown ISD stated.

A letter was sent to families, but a tweet will also be sent to those that might not have received the initial notice regarding the barricades that will be placed in the normal drop-off route.

A water main break in front of @TippitTitans campus may impact arrival for car riders this morning. Please adhere to barricades as you arrive on campus and follow alt routes. @GeorgetownTXPD will be assisting with traffic. More information was sent to Titan families via email. — Georgetown ISD (@GeorgetownISD) January 5, 2023

"If you are dropping off your student in the morning, we ask that you enter the campus as you normally do from Leander Road, but do not follow the drop-off loop to the front entrance," the letter states. "Please pause to drop off your student from the parking area and exit as you normally would."

The district does not anticipate any change for the normal path for students that walk to school or arrive through the school bus route, but students are encouraged to follow all sidewalks and crosswalks throughout campus.

Officers from the Georgetown Police Department will be on campus to help with directing traffic.

"We know this situation may cause some inconveniences as we begin our school day and appreciate your support as we work to welcome our Titans for a great day of learning," the letter finished.