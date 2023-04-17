Walsh Middle School vandalized with mass flooding over the weekend

The Round Rock ISD Maintenance Department, alongside a professional company, is beginning the "recovery process" while no one is on campus Monday.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Walsh Middle School experienced mass flooding over the weekend that impacted a third of the classrooms throughout the campus.

Over the weekend, unidentified people broke into the school and vandalized the interior of the building. Included in the "extensive" damage was breaking of the wash stations in the science labs, which led to flooding that moved throughout campus and impacted a third of the school's classrooms, Principal Rudy Reyes said in an email.

Due to the damage, the school is closed for classes Monday and all office staff will not be on campus. The Round Rock ISD Maintenance Department, alongside a professional company, is beginning the "recovery process" while no one is on campus Monday.

Reyes detailed in the email that he hopes Monday will allow enough time for campus operations to resume as soon as possible. If changes to campus operations are needed on Tuesday, school authorities will inform families by 5 p.m. on Monday.

The district plans to hold STAAR testing on Tuesday.

School officials are collaborating with the Round Rock ISD and Round Rock police departments to identify the people that broke into the campus and vandalized it.

"As a reminder, destroying or stealing campus property is a violation of the District's student code of conduct. Any student caught destroying or stealing campus property will face disciplinary action, and depending on the circumstances, may face legal consequences," Reyes said.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to submit an anonymous report or contact campus administration.