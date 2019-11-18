LEANDER, Texas — Congratulations are in order for a Central Texas band that won big over the weekend.

The Vandergrift High School band won first place at the Bands of America Grand National Championship in Indiana on Saturday. The band topped the scoreboard with a 97.175 score. The second-place band from Indiana received a 96.7 score.

Two other Central Texas bands placed in the top 10 at the national championship. Leander High School placed fifth and Round Rock High School placed ninth in the final competition.

The Vandergrift Vipers shared the news of the big win on Facebook Sunday evening, writing, "This is simply amazing! Our band rocks!"

The Vandergrift Band placed first in prelims and won best music, best visual and best general effect captions.

"Vandegrift has a long history award-winning performances, earning Gold (2013), Silver (2015) and Bronze (2018) in UIL marching competitions," the band said online.

