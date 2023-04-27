Travis Early College High School students gain confidence through mock trial

Students in a law class have been preparing for a mock trial in a real courtroom for the past few weeks. On Thursday, they took the stand.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis Early College High School students jumped into the legal world Thursday for a mock trial in a real courtroom.

What started with nerves from students turned into smiles as they gained confidence.

"Initially, it's fear because they’re going to be speaking in front of judges, lawyers,” said Anthony Chase, Travis Early College High School's law and criminal justice teacher. “Then it becomes a competition between the both sides."

Chase said his students have been preparing for the mock trial for a few weeks. On Thursday, they put their skills to the test with a real judge and attorneys helping them. The topic of the mock trial was dating violence.

"Working with the Travis High School students, knowing that they're high school-aged and predominantly children of color, we wanted to make sure that we brought issues that were relevant and issues in the community that maybe they don't always get education on,” said Aurora Martinez Jones, Judge of the 126th District Court for Travis County.

The students took the stand with some caution at the beginning but got more comfortable as the trial continued.

"I got very, very competitive when she started accusing him,” senior Shima Jami said. “I was like, 'Not today.' So, I started asking the questions, which I probably should have done the questions. I think I was more comfortable than the questions."

“It shows them their rights and responsibilities as a student, and it makes them comfortable speaking in front of people, which is more important than anything," Chase said.

Now, some students are even thinking of pursuing a career in law in the future.

“Definitely, I think this peaked my interest and I think I'm going to look into law school,” Jami said.

Jami's experience is something organizers of the mock trial hoped would happen as a result.

"I want to inspire confidence in them, that they can do this,” said Raul Gonzalez, Justice of the Peace for Travis County's Precinct 4.

The students found confidence in their voices through the trial.

"When we participate in these round group discussions, it's just amazing how the thoughts that they’re vocalizing, they’re really complex American values,” said Matt Garcia, a volunteer attorney with Barnett & Garcia.

After the mock trial, students even had the opportunity to hear from an advocate for survivors of violence about dating violence and the legal process they went through.

