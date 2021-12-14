Adult arrested after fight at Georgetown ISD middle school

Police said the assault was the continuation of a "bullying event" involving multiple 13- and 14-year-old girls.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — One adult was arrested following a fight at a Georgetown ISD middle school campus on Monday morning.

The Georgetown Police Department said officers and school administrators responded to a physical altercation at Tippit Middle School around 8:15 a.m.

According to police, officers are reviewing school video and interviewing witnesses and victims, but they do know the assault was the continuation of a “bullying event” involving multiple 13- and 14-year-old girls.

Minimal information is available, as the majority of those involved are juveniles, police said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on the scene for assault on a peace officer. Additional charges may be brought, pending the investigation and review by the County Attorney’s Office.

No other information is available at this time.