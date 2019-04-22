AUSTIN, Texas — Lunchtime at the Girls' School of Austin is always picnic style outside on the lawn, but new this year is the third-graders who are manning a compost station for the younger girls.

"I think it's a really good way to help the environment," said third-grader Lila Bajwa.

Composting lunches is just one project for Lila and her classmates.

In the fall, the girls noticed plastic in their lunches every Wednesday when they had P. Terry's.

"We realized P.Terry's put plastic on the lettuce and tomatoes wrappings," explained Dana Burke, a third-grade teacher.

So Burke's students wrote to the P. Terry's on 32nd and North Lamar to get that particular location to stop using the plastic. A few weeks later, Burke described what happened when the girls noticed the restaurant stopped using the plastic.

"They came screaming and running up like, 'Oh, my God!'" she said.

Lila remembered the day well.

"I remember the day," said Lila. "It was Wednesday and P.Terry's had came and everybody opened up their stuff and it was parchment paper. The whole third grade ran up to Mrs. Burke, 'It worked, we did it.' It was just a good feeling, we helped the environment."

Marion Cass-Strama recalled another project. This one happened in March at the social media giant Facebook.

"That was really fun," said Marion.

The third-graders visited two Facebook campuses in Austin and taught the employees composting etiquette and guidelines.

Marion said she was getting questions.

"'OK, so where do I put this?' and stuff like that ... and some people are like, 'OK, what do I use this piece of paper for,'" said Marion.

Some questions made some of the girls laugh.

"Some people in my class were like, 'Why don't they just search it, they're Facebook, they know how to do it,'" Marion said jokingly.

All kidding aside, completing these projects gave these girls not only a sense of accomplishment but confidence.

"We want the girls to be empowered, we want them to make changes and we want them to be good people," said Burke.

Because even doing a little for planet Earth goes a long way.

"Kids are capable of making changes too," said Lila.

The class is now working to save marine life from all the plastic in the ocean.

