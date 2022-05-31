Texas State University president announces May 2022 retirement

Denise M. Trauth has been president of the university for nearly 20 years.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth will retire, effective May 31, 2022.

"After almost 20 wonderful years in this position, I have decided it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life," Trauth wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff. "There are no adequate words to describe the affection I have for Texas State and the first-rate people I have met and worked with here."

Trauth has been president of Texas State since 2002. Before joining the university, she was provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English at the College of Mount St. Joseph, a master’s degree in journalism at Ohio State University and a Ph.D. in mass communications at the University of Iowa.

According to Texas State, under Trauth's leadership, the university was designated a Texas Emerging Research University; has been reclassified as an "R2: Doctoral University – Higher Research Activity" under the Carnegie Classification system; became a federal Hispanic-Serving Institution; moved to the FBS subdivision of NCAA Division I; and has experienced its largest construction program since it was founded in 1899.

"President Denise Trauth leaves an extraordinary legacy that will benefit Texas State University and its students for years to come. During her 20 years as president, she has overseen an era of unprecedented growth, expanded and improved two campuses, elevated the university’s research status, and led its evolution from a regional institution to one of statewide and national prominence," Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall said. "Texas State University is a better place to learn, teach, and work because of her service, drive and vision."

Some of her previous efforts include serving on the American Council on Education's Commission on Women in Higher Education and as the Chair of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors. She has received several prestigious awards, including the Ohtli Award from the government of Mexico, the Carol A. Luthman Meritorious Service Award from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and the Girl Scouts’ Women of Distinction Award, among others.

Trauth is married to Dr. John Huffman, professor emeritus at Bowling Green State University and UNC Charlotte. They have two daughters, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Learn more about Trauth's career by reading her official biography.