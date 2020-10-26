Texas State to hold in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies for fall 2020 graduates

The school will hold in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11 and a virtual ceremony on Dec. 12.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students graduating this semester will have the option to choose whether to attend an in-person or virtual commencement.

Texas State announced that in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies will be held for fall 2020 candidates on Friday, Dec. 11, in Bobcat Stadium. A virtual ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Spring and summer graduates will also have the opportunity to attend in-person commencement ceremonies on Thursday, Dec. 10. Texas State said all in-person ceremonies will be live-streamed.

Candidates wishing to participate in an in-person ceremony must register. Registration emails will be sent to all candidates soon with links to register to their ceremony and secure a limited number of guest tickets, Texas State said.

All fall 2020 candidates will automatically be included in the virtual commencement ceremony unless they have a privacy hold. Candidates with privacy holds will be contacted individually by email to provide consent. All candidates will receive an email with a virtual ceremony registration link should they wish to add a photo to their name slide or opt-out of the ceremony.

For more information on the fall commencement ceremonies, visit the Fall 2020 Commencement FAQ page. A ceremony schedule can be found here.

Texas State held virtual commencement ceremonies for spring and summer graduates on Aug. 8.