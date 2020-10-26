x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Schools

Texas State to hold in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies for fall 2020 graduates

The school will hold in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11 and a virtual ceremony on Dec. 12.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students graduating this semester will have the option to choose whether to attend an in-person or virtual commencement.

Texas State announced that in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies will be held for fall 2020 candidates on Friday, Dec. 11, in Bobcat Stadium. A virtual ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12. 

Spring and summer graduates will also have the opportunity to attend in-person commencement ceremonies on Thursday, Dec. 10. Texas State said all in-person ceremonies will be live-streamed.

Related Articles

Candidates wishing to participate in an in-person ceremony must register. Registration emails will be sent to all candidates soon with links to register to their ceremony and secure a limited number of guest tickets, Texas State said.

All fall 2020 candidates will automatically be included in the virtual commencement ceremony unless they have a privacy hold. Candidates with privacy holds will be contacted individually by email to provide consent. All candidates will receive an email with a virtual ceremony registration link should they wish to add a photo to their name slide or opt-out of the ceremony.

For more information on the fall commencement ceremonies, visit the Fall 2020 Commencement FAQ page. A ceremony schedule can be found here.

Texas State held virtual commencement ceremonies for spring and summer graduates on Aug. 8.

WATCH: Austin ISD hosts virtual commencement ceremonies

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Timeline: Strongest cold front of the season arrives Monday

Another whistleblower from AG Ken Paxton's office reportedly announces resignation

AISD teachers worry about losing health accommodations with new November plan

Project Connect: Here's what potential stations at Austin FC, Austin's airport would look like