Texas State, Round Rock ISD, ACC partner up to address teacher shortage

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State University, Round Rock ISD and Austin Community College are partnering to address the teacher shortage in Central Texas.

On Thursday, officials signed an agreement to develop a dual credit program designed to assist high schoolers who aspire to become teachers.

At the high school level, students enrolled in the program will earn credits from Austin Community College and will be able to transfer that credit to Texas State.

At the college level, students will be able to participate in a residency program that will allow Texas State students to teach at Round Rock ISD schools for student teaching credits.

Representatives for each as part of the agreement said the goal is to increase the number of teachers who start in the Round Rock ISD system, and ultimately return to the district to teach.