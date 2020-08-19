Texas education commissioner approves 8 new charter schools

The decisions now go to the State Board of Education for review.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath on Wednesday advised members of the State Board of Education of his approval of eight new charter schools.

The approval is the final step in the state’s charter application process to allow them to begin operating in Texas for the 2021-22 school year once any contingencies are met.

The eight new schools are:

Brillante Academy (McAllen);

CLEAR Public Charter School (San Marcos);

Doral Academy of Texas (Buda);

Heritage Classical Academy (Houston);

Learn4Life-Austin (Austin);

Prelude Preparatory Charter School (San Antonio);

Rocketship Public Schools (Fort Worth); and

Royal Public Schools (San Antonio).

The board is expected to discuss the decisions in its meeting on Sept. 10 and take action or no action in its meeting on Sept. 11. If contracts are signed, the state will have eight new open-enrollment charter schools.

The State Board of Education may veto any new charter approved by the commissioner within 90 days of the commissioner’s decision.

For more information, visit the Texas Education Agency website.