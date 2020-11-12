Central Texas school districts breathe sigh of relief as ratings are suspended

Texas Education Agency announced Thursday schools will not receive an A-F rating based on STAAR testing this academic year.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday afternoon, the Texas Education Agency announced schools will not receive final ratings this year based on State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR).

Students take STAAR testing every year as a way to evaluate schools across the state. With this announcement, students will still take the test so schools can still self-evaluate.

“The issuance of A-F ratings for schools has proven to be a valuable tool to support continuous improvement for our students, allowing educators, parents and the general public to better identify and expand efforts that are working for kids. But the pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said, in part, in a release on Thursday.

Some school districts welcomed the removal of the ratings for the year.

"There was a lot of cheering going on this afternoon," Elizabeth Casas, the chief academic officer for Austin ISD, said. "The system putting a, for lack of a better word, a scarlet letter on a school, in spite of everything that we've all had to go through over the last nine months, just didn't seem fair."

Florence ISD, with far fewer students and schools than Austin, responded in kind.

"It's a very big stress reliever," Paul Michalewicz, superintendent in FISD, said. "We've been working our fingers to the bone, you know, to really try to mitigate the effects of the pandemic."

In October, AISD saw a 70% increase in the number of students failing this semester compared to Fall 2019. In Round Rock ISD, about 80% more students scored below 70% in at least one class this semester compared to last fall.

Education Austin, the teacher union in Texas's capital, wants the TEA to take the measure even farther: eliminate the ratings altogether.

"It has not worked well throughout the nation in any way, shape or form," Ken Zarifis, president of Education Austin, said. "We know the schools that need support. We know we don't need a data system that then further vilifies them. So the state needs to invest in public education."

AISD and FISD won't go so far as to say get rid of a ratings system altogether, but agree, in principle, schools need some way to evaluate how well their students are learning. Those evaluations can lead to improvements for the student body and staff.

"We do want to have baseline data," Casas said. "We just didn't want to have schools and students penalized because it's been out of their control."