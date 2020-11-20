TEA announces new guidelines amid school closures

The TEA’s new guidelines allow schools to transition to virtual learning if there are staffing shortages.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced new guidelines as more schools close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines allow schools to transition to virtual learning if there are staffing shortages that make teaching difficult.

The change also lets schools conduct virtual learning for up to 14 days if they have confirmed cases in the building. The TEA's previous guidance was just five days.

Once a school reopens, all students who wish to attend on-campus classes must be allowed. However, schools can require students who initially opted for remote learning to continue virtual learning for the remainder of the grading period. Those students can choose to change to on-campus learning at the beginning of the next grading period.

Before moving to remote learning, schools must first notify the TEA and complete the needed documentation.

To learn more about the TEA's new guidelines go here.