AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Independent School District police and the Austin Police Department were on scene at Covington Middle School Thursday afternoon, investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot.

An AISD spokesperson said the package was found at 3:39 p.m. Thursday. The bell at the school rings at 3:40, so some students were dismissed from school.

As of 4:55 p.m., the scene has been cleared.

The school was briefly on lockout, with mostly staff inside.

Austin ISD police said the students were safe throughout the incident, but parents could pick up any remaining students in the circle drive off Lochinvar Street on the east side of campus, the opposite side of campus from where the package was found.

AISD said all parents were emailed and called to pick up students. AISD also said all after-school programs have been canceled for Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

