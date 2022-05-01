St. Michael's robotics team ranked No. 1 in Texas at local competitions

The LightSaders team won first place at two tournaments in a row.

AUSTIN, Texas — Congrats to the St. Michael's Catholic Academy's competitive robotics team!

On Nov. 11, the St. Michael's LightSaders won first place in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) "Freight Frenzy" at the Austin Metro League (AML) regional meet against 62 other teams. The team then took first place at a second tournament on Dec. 4.

According to St. Michael's, the objective of the "Freight Frenzy" mission was for each team and its robot to navigate a complex transportation system by getting through barriers and racing to load and deliver essential items to those who need them most. The LightSaders won, ranking first in Texas and seventh in the nation.

The competition wasn't without its challenges.

"Not knowing who you will compete against and who you will be teamed up with is exciting and but definitely makes [the] competition even more challenging," Peter Williams, a member of the LightSaders, said. "Four teams are randomly selected, with two alliances on each side. The alliances then work together against the other two teams to complete the mission."

"Things change so rapidly from event to event. At this first event, you really got an idea of what lies ahead for the next competition and how we can improve our robot," team member Cyrus Mende said.

The St. Michael's team is ranked No. 1 because of its high-ranking points. With a total of 1,532 ranking points, the team maintains its lead by 77 points.

The team has one more AML meet on Jan. 22, which will be its last chance to raise its ranking points for the qualifying tournament, which will determine which teams advance and which don't.

The LightSaders are a team of students, from freshmen to seniors, each with their own job on the team.