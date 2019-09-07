The streets around Austin schools could soon be a lot safer.

Safe Route to School is looking to make changes to the infrastructure at 130 Austin schools and has now released draft reports for Districts 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10.

The goal is to make it safer for students in elementary and middle schools to get to and from class, whether they're walking or biking. They're looking at this by City Council District and so far we know the plan for half of them.

Looking at District 1 in Central East Austin at Blackshear Elementary, they're looking at curb extensions, refreshing crosswalk markings at Salina and 11th streets and adding new ADA ramp.

They're also looking at making changes at Norman and Winn Elementary.

In District 2 in southeast Austin at Del Valle Elementary and Middle School, they're looking at adding a new sidewalk on Ross Road.

There are currently no priority reports listed for Districts 8 or 9. With District 10 in east and northeast Austin, they're hoping to make changes at O. Henry Middle School and Bryker Woods Elementary.

"What we're doing is going through each district and since we have limited funding with $2.75 million per district, and looking at projects by proximity to school and interconnected project, different ways we can leverage funds," explained Amir Emamian, with the Austin Public Works department. "If there is a sidewalk project, we'll make it 8 feet so bikers and walkers can use it. So, we're looking at ways that we are spending our money efficiently."

This is all funded through the 2016 mobility bond, which gave $27.5 million to the program. The reports represent two years of community feedback.

The program is looking at 130 schools. Ultimately, there will be reports out for all 10 districts. For a look at the report, go here.

