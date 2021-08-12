x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Schools

Send us your back to school photos!

KVUE wants to see photos of your student on the first day of school. Here's how to submit your photos through the app to be featured on KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s officially back-to-school season for the 2021-22 academic year here in Central Texas!

Last week, school districts including Leander ISD, Pflugerville ISD and Lago Vista ISD had their first day of school. Others, like Austin ISD and Round Rock ISD, start this week.

RELATED: LIST: Which Central Texas school districts are offering virtual learning this upcoming school year

The COVID-19 pandemic is still fueling changes this year. Some students are participating in virtual learning, while others are completely in person. The City of Austin and Travis County issued an order requiring masks in schools, directly against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

All of us here at KVUE want to see your back-to-school photos! Here’s how you can submit them:

  • Download the free KVUE app
  • In the KVUE app, you’ll see a section that says “Show us your back-to-school photos!” Click the “Share With Us” button below.
  • Upload your photo, fill out all the fields on the form and hit “submit.”

PHOTOS: Students return back to school for 2021-22 year

1 / 50
Marcus Moreno - Her Father
Credit: Marcus Moreno - Her Father

Some of KVUE's reporters shared their throwback back-to-school photos. Take a look:

KVUE reporters share throwback school pictures as Central Texas students return to class

1 / 6
Yvonne Nava
KVUE's Yvonne Nava prepares to go back to school in this picture she shared.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Driver arrested for DUI after fiery Tesla crash in Tarrytown

Change.org petition hopes to get City of Austin to cancel ACL Fest 2021

Motorcyclist killed in Central Austin crash