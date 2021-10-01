LIST: Central Texas schools operating on a delay Monday

Winter weather has led several Central Texas school districts to delay the start of the school day Monday and others to continue monitoring the situation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas transformed into a winter wonderland Sunday – and because of that, some local school districts have decided to delay the start of the school day Monday.

Here's a list of the school districts that have either announced a late start or have said they are monitoring the weather situation:

Bastrop ISD

Bastrop ISD will operate on a two-hour delayed start for Monday. Buses will run two hours later than normal. The district is continuing to monitor the weather throughout the evening and will update as necessary.

Elgin ISD

Elgin ISD will operate on a two-hour delayed start for Monday. The district is continuing to monitor the weather throughout the evening and will update if more changes to the schedule occur.

Georgetown ISD

Georgetown ISD is monitoring conditions and will post updates by 6 p.m.

Leander ISD

Leander ISD is monitoring conditions and says it will let the community know if it is delaying or canceling school for Monday.

Manor ISD

Manor ISD is monitoring the weather in eastern Travis County and will make a decision on school delays and closures by 6 p.m. Check here for updates.

Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD will delay the start of the school day by 90 minutes. Buses will run normal routes also on a 90-minute delay. Elementary schools will start at 9:05 a.m., middle schools at 9:50 a.m. and high schools at 10:30 a.m.

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD is monitoring weather and road conditions and if they warrant a delay or cancellation, established inclement weather protocols will be implemented. School delays or cancellations apply to on-campus and virtual learning locations.

Smithville ISD

Smithville ISD will operate on a two-hour delayed start for Monday.

The KVUE Storm Team is continuing to monitor the winter storm moving through Central Texas. For all the latest weather updates, be sure to download the KVUE app.

