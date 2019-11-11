AUSTIN, Texas — As soon as a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Blanco, Gillespie and Mason counties on Monday afternoon, a handful of school districts in the area began announcing they would start school on a delay Tuesday.

Those districts so far include:

Doss CCSD – School will start at 10 a.m.

Fredericksburg ISD – School will start at 10 a.m.

Harper ISD – School will start at 10 a.m.

Forecasts on Monday predicted light, freezing rain and sleet could cause hazardous conditions on roadways, bridges and overpasses early Tuesday morning.

We will continue to update this story should more closures be announced. For more information, visit your school district's website.

Be sure to download the KVUE app to receive automatic alerts when severe weather strikes.

RELATED:

Live: Intense cold front will bring major temperature drop, possible wintry mix

Forecast: Strong cold front to bring arctic blast to Central Texas

Front Steps activates cold weather shelter at the ARCH ahead of overnight freeze