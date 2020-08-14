x
Schools

San Marcos teachers and staff rally for safer school reopening options

SMTX Alliance for Schools held a caravan and rally to support all San Marcos CISD staff.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Some teachers, school staff and community members in San Marcos are advocating for safer reopening options ahead of the 2020 school year.  

SMTX Alliance for Schools, a group of concerned staff and residents, has organized a rally to support everyone who works for San Marcos CISD

The event started with a caravan at 9:45 a.m. and continued with a socially-distant parking lot rally at San Marcos Rattler Stadium at 11 a.m. 

Virtual instruction begins Sept. 7 in San Marcos, and teachers will be required to teach virtually from their classrooms in person unless they have a disability. 

"Only 40% of students need/want in-person instruction this semester but the superintendent is forcing 100% of teachers back to campus," said SMTX Alliance for Schools. 

The group adds that despite public outcry, Superintendent Michael Cardona has not extended teachers who might be at higher risk the flexibility to teach virtually from home. 

SMTX Alliance for School wants Friday's event to bring attention to the concerns and requests from San Marcos CISD staff, which includes having a choice between on-campus or remote teaching for the fall semester and the following items listed:

  • Equal treatment and opportunity to participate in PD from home
  • A statement of support for remote work from the Superintendent
  • Regular virtual staff meetings
  • Clearer digital communication channels 
  • Transparent metrics and guidelines weekly on school conditions 
  • A list of full PPE they will have available for in-person teaching
  • Outdoor classrooms for in-person learning
  • Using cohorts as much as possible
  • Flexibility, uniformity and equality for all employees

