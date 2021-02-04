Most San Marcos CISD students expected to return to classrooms on April 12

The district said all students are expected to return to their campuses for in-person learning unless already approved for a medical exemption.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Most San Marcos CISD students will soon be required to return to their classrooms.

SMCISD announced Wednesday that beginning Monday, April 12, all students will be expected to return to their respective campuses for in-person learning unless already approved for a medical exemption. The district said families should work with their child's principal to discuss the medical exemption process.

The last day live remote learning will be offered in SMCISD will be Friday, April 9. Teachers will still upload lessons and videos to the CANVAS platform for students that require remote learning, but they will not provide simultaneous instruction to in-person and remote learners.

The district said it will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing, mask wearing and sanitizing all areas of the school. Additional dividers and face coverings will also be available for all campuses. Read more about the district's safety plan.

SMCISD said it is highly recommended that families provide their own transportation to and from campus, but those that are unable should follow these steps:

From now until Sunday, April 4, at midnight, you can click here to sign your child up for transportation. This will guarantee bus services for your child.

Starting Monday, April 5, you can only request school bus transportation by calling the campus your child attends.

If your child hasn't used school bus services in the past 10 days, they will need to be registered.

If you call by the close of business on Tuesday, April 6, your child will receive transportation services starting on April 12. If you miss that deadline, your child will be routed for transportation starting no earlier than Thursday, April 15.

Once your child is routed, a transportation department associate will call you to provide the bus number, stop location and stop time for the morning and afternoon routes. Be aware that these calls may happen over the weekend on April 10 and 11.

Have your child report to the bus stop 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled stop.

Students who previously agreed to a transfer will still need to provide their own transportation.

In a Facebook post created Thursday afternoon, several San Marcos residents expressed concern over the district's decision to require students to return to campuses, especially so late in the semester. Others applauded the district's choice.