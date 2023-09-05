All San Marcos CISD schools on lockout after online threat

AUSTIN, Texas — Every San Marcos CISD campus is on lockout after a social media post indicated a possible threat.
The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is investigating the incident. It is currently unclear the extent or the type of threat made.
"We are aware of a threat of violence that was made on social media and is circulating in our community. We are actively investigating this threat and are coordinating with our partners in other law enforcement agencies to keep San Marcos safe," SMPD said on social media. "Out of an abundance of caution, all SMCISD campuses are currently on a lockout while our investigation continues. Safety is our top priority. If you see something, say something."
San Marcos CISD said the threat is not specifically targeting the district, but it initiated the lockout as a precaution.
