San Marcos CISD observing 'mental health half-day' on Friday following death of student

SAN MARCOS, Texas — This coming Friday, San Marcos CISD will observe a "mental health half-day" following the death of a student last week.

On Feb. 24, an 11-year-old Goodnight Middle School student was struck by a vehicle in the drop-off lane of the school's parking lot. The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day and students were bused to San Marcos High School to reunite with their families.

Now the district has announced that it will observe a half-day this coming Friday, March 3, to provide social and emotional support for students and staff.

Lunch will be provided to all students before they are dismissed on Friday. Campuses will dismiss at the following times:

San Marcos High School: 12 p.m.

Middle schools: 12:15 p.m.

Elementary schools and Bonham Pre-K: 1:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, several Central Texas school districts encouraged their communities to wear purple in honor of the Goodnight Middle School student. San Marcos CISD is once again encouraging students and staff to wear purple on Friday "to show the community our Strike As One strength."

Last Saturday, members of the San Marcos community gathered for a prayer vigil to honor the life of the student who died.