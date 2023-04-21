Round Rock ISD mother frustrated after she says school officials mishandled a threat made against her daughter

The mother claims a student brought a knife to school with the intention of harming her daughter; The district, however, investigated and claims no threat was made.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A mother in Williamson County is frustrated with the Round Rock ISD, claiming the elementary school her daughter attends 'downplayed' a threat that was made toward her.

"I shouldn't be finding out from my daughter's mouth that this happened, and not from anybody at the school. And what I would like to see happen is them held accountable," said the mother who did not want to be identified.

She explained that the incident played out at Double File Trail Elementary in Round Rock on April 14, when her daughter was made aware by another student that a girl she had had a disagreement with days prior had brought a knife to school.

"My daughter and that child had been having a little tiff that week and is somewhat ongoing, progressing," the mother stated.

However, the mother says the school did not notify her about the incident.

"There was never a phone call made to me that my daughter was involved," she said. "There was no compassion whatsoever for my daughter."

The mother claimed it wasn't until she called the principal and superintendent that a formal letter was sent out to parents.

Here's the copy, which reads:

"Dear Parents and Families,

We want to share some information regarding an incident that took place at our campus. Our administration was alerted that a student had brought a pocket knife to campus and showed it to a classmate. Upon being notified, the student was escorted by administration to the front office, where the knife was confiscated. The student did not return to class.

Student safety is our number one priority and our administrative team has investigated the incident in collaboration with RRISD police to ensure appropriate action was taken. The possession of a knife, even a pocket knife, on school property is considered a credible threat to students and staff and is a serious violation of the Round Rock ISD Student Code of Conduct.

Please help us reinforce our message that a safe campus is our top priority by talking to your child about the importance of reporting any action they may witness that threatens campus security. Working together, our staff and students can help keep our school safe.

Please feel free to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns you may want to share. I assure you that the Double File Trail Elementary administration, faculty and staff are committed to maintaining a safe school environment that is conducive to teaching and learning.

Sincerely,

Alifia Britton

Principal"

KVUE reached out to Round Rock ISD about the incident.

In a statement, the district wrote:

"While we cannot get into specific details due to student privacy rights, we can share that when the campus was notified of a student possessing a small pocket knife, the administration and Round Rock ISD PD immediately sprang into action to investigate the matter. Through the Round Rock ISD PD’s investigation, they were able to determine that there was no evidence to support that a threat was made toward an individual student. Appropriate disciplinary action was taken in response to the student bringing the prohibited item on campus.



We take all reports of threats and weapons on campus seriously and investigate each one to ensure appropriate action is taken to keep our students safe. All involved parties are also notified in a timely manner during the investigation process. If a student is found to threaten the safety of others or bring a weapon to campus, they will face appropriate disciplinary consequences, which may include suspension or being sent to an alternative learning center."

The parent said she has taken her daughter out of school for the time being, and although she is unsure of what the next steps will be, she hopes to bring awareness to what she calls a lack of safety at schools.

"I would like there to be accountability," she said. "They need to be held to a higher standard."

