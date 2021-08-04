Round Rock ISD answers parent questions about student safety for upcoming school year

For students opting to learn in person, masks and vaccines are not required. But there are other safety measures in place.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is working to ease confusion ahead of its first day of school on Aug. 18.

District leaders held a town hall on Aug 4., where they answered questions about virtual and in-person learning. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, more than 1,500 kindergarten through sixth-grade RRISD students have registered to learn virtually.

RRISD officials are still sorting out how that will look, but say students won't be able to participate in extracurricular activities if they're learning virtually. Officials also said they may hire an extra 20 teachers to help staff virtual learning classes.

For students opting to learn in-person, masks and vaccines are not required but there are other safety measures in place such as enhanced cleaning protocols and practicing social distancing. RRISD officials said if someone tests positive for COVID-19, the person will stay home for 10 days, and in some cases, other people will also be asked to quarantine.

Read more about the virtual town hall in the Statesman's report.

Austin ISD also updated parents on the options it is offering in regards to in-person and virtual learning. District leaders told KVUE the curriculum for the virtual and in-person learning programs will be the same. For those opting for in-person learning, leaders ask that those students wear masks.

Masks will be required on Austin ISD school buses, however, due to the federal mask mandate for public transportation.