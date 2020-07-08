What's Your VUE: Round Rock ISD parent asks about having enough technology all her children

KVUE viewers asked how they can ensure they have enough technology for virtual learning for all their children. They also asked about the latest school plans.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — As school districts across Central Texas figure out their plans for returning, KVUE wants to help answer questions viewers may have.

Question (from a Round Rock ISD parent): Some of us have children of different ages. Also, we have children the same age with different teachers. We do not have enough tablets for all children. What are we to do?

In late July, Round Rock ISD (RRISD) sent families a form to decide if they needed any devices. According to a district representative, they are in the process of reviewing the submissions. Campus principals will then reach out to families to help them check out the devices before the start of school.

If parents did not fill out the form for any reason, they may contact their campus administration to inform them that their child is in need of a device.

RRISD starts school on Aug. 20. The district hopes to offer in-person classes starting three weeks after that, however, they will let parents make a decision for their own children.

Question: When will Pflugerville ISD start their school remotely and onsite?

Pflugerville ISD starts school on Aug. 13. However, on Thursday night, the Board of Trustees met to discuss starting their school year with four extra weeks of virtual learning.

The district initially planned for just three weeks of online classes, but instead voted to apply for a wavier from the Texas Education Administration (TEA) allowing for those four extra weeks. This means learning will continue virtually until October.

To learn about a certain district's plan, visit this list.

Text any questions you would like KVUE to answer to 512-459-9442.