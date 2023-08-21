Round Rock ISD approves tax rate, calls for VATRE to increase staff salaries

A VATRE allows voters to approve or disapprove the tax rate adopted by the district's Board of Trustees.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — At its most recent meeting, the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees called for a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) to fund salary increases and approved a tax rate of $0.9190 for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district said the call for the election follows months of exploration by the board and the approval of the district's 2023-24 budget, which included considerations for a VATRE.

A VATRE allows voters to approve or disapprove the $0.9190 tax rate adopted by the board, which the district said is lower than RRISD's $1.0626 tax rate for 2022-23.

"If passed, [the VATRE] will allow Round Rock ISD to access the maximum amount of tax revenue from golden pennies, which is not subject to recapture and would remain with the District," the district said.

RRISD said if approved, the VATRE would inject an additional $19 million into the district's operating fund, which would be used to provide an additional 3% salary raise for all staff members on top of the guaranteed salary increases approved by the board in May. This would bring the overall salary increase to 6% for teachers and librarians and 5% for all other staff members.

If the VATRE is not approved, RRISD said it would not be able to provide the additional salary increases due to "various financial constraints," which include the estimated $77 million in recapture payments the district will submit to the State of Texas this year and the discontinuation of federal funding programs, as well as "the Texas Legislature’s decision not to increase the basic allotment amount per student, state mandates the District will have to allocate funds to meet and rising operating costs due to inflation."

The district said if the VATRE doesn't pass, it will also face a $33 million deficit.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. Election Day is Nov. 7.

